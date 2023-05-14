One dead following car crash, seven others sent to hospital

One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County Saturday evening.

Emergency responders said they were called to an area along Bruce County Road 3 in Brant Township around 7:40 p.m., near the community of Dunkeld, Ont.

In total, eight people were involved in the collision. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

Another person was airlifted to a London, Ont. hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Six others were taken to local hospitals for assessment.

The South Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate the collision along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and the Coroner's Office.

The scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred on May 13, 2023, as seen on May 14. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

