One COVID-19-related death, 41 new cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.

The latest death is a man in his 90s who was not associated with a retirement home or long-term care home. That brings the total number of deaths in the region to 377.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) meanwhile is reporting 54 inpatients with COVID-19, and two ongoing outbreaks on Tuesday — the first at Victoria Hospital sub-acute medicine and the second at University Hospital U4 medicine 100 and low 200 wing.

Five patients with COVID-19 are being cared for in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in paediatric critical care.

There are currently 158 staff members out sick with COVID-19, according to LHSC.

As of May 2, St. Joseph’s is also reporting 79 health care workers out with COVID-19.

There are currently 769 total active cases in the region.