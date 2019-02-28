

CTV London





London police say one man has been arrested and a second is being sought in connection with an alleged robbery and assault involving a golf club.

Police were called to a Richmond Street apartment building around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 for reports of a robbery and assault.

Officials say a 58-year-old man was visiting a friend, and as he left the apartment he was assaulted by two men who came out of a neighbouring unit, one of whom brandished a golf club.

The pair allegedly demanded the man's wallet and hit him with the golf club before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries, but has since been released from hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday with armed robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

In a statement, London police Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scriven said, “The seriousness of the injuries and the propensity for such violence is alarming and we are appealing for the public’s assistance, in hopes of identifying the outstanding assailant."

The second suspect is described as a male, Caucasian, 28-30 years of age, with short brown hair, a moustache and full beard. He was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or: www.londoncrimestoppers.com