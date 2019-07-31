

CTV London





London police say one man has been arrested and warrants issued for two others in connection with the flooding at 940 Commissioners Road East earlier this month.

Emergency crews responded and the building was evacuated on July 10 after a burst sprinkler pipe flooded three floors causing between $3- and $5-million in damage.

Police say 32-year-old Gerrit Charles Brouwer was arrested Tuesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 38-year-old David Stewart Begg and 43-year-old Roy James Bourdeau.

All three London men have been charged with; break and enter with intent to steal, mischief exceeding $5,000 and mischief endangering life.

Brouwer was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.