One arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash near Thamesford, Ont.

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Oxford OPP have made an arrest following a fatal hit-and-run crash on 15th Line north of Thamesford, Ont. on Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said the crash had turned fatal.

After being closed for aboaut eight hours, police say 15th Line from Road 74 to McCarty Street is now open.

Investigators were looking for a vehicle with front-end damage, but later updated that one person had been taken into custody.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

An update regarding charges is expected at a later time.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-88-310-1122.