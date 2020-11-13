MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One man has been arrested after another man was reportedly stabbed in an apartment on Dundas Street Friday morning.

London police were called to an alleged stabbing and robbery in the 500 block of Dundas Street around 9:15 a.m.

Police say a man called to report he had been stabbed about 45 minutes earlier by an acquaintance and personal items were stolen.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics with unknown injuries.

After a description was provided, a 37-year-old London man was arrested around 10 a.m.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it is available.

There is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.