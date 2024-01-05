'Once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared': Lone survivor's victim impact statement read during Veltman sentencing
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont., Muslim family, continued Friday with victim impact statements being read, including from the lone survivor of the attack, an 11-year-old boy.
Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed after being run down by a truck on June 6, 2021, while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.
THE LONE SURVIVOR’S STATEMENT
On Friday, the lone survivor, now 11 years old, delivered a written victim impact statement, which was read in court by a family member, and told the world how the attack changed his life forever.
CTV News London is choosing not to identify the boy.
In his statement, the boy said the event has made him “very sad” as he won’t be able to talk to his family anymore, nor will he be able to make new memories with them.
“I won’t be able to talk to Yumnah anymore, hug Ami, go to prayer with Baba, or make art with Dadi-Jaan,” he said. “I also wouldn’t be able to see Yumnah turn 18. I wouldn’t be able to see Ami and Baba as grandparents.”
He also reflected on how because of the attack, he will never be able to attend functions like weddings with his family, nor he be able to live in the family home he has lived in since he was three and enjoy his family’s “delicious” cooking, such as Yumnah’s pasta, Baba’s butter chicken and Dadi-Jaan’s potato wedges.
The boy also talked about his older sister’s love of art, and how artwork created by Yumnah went on to inspire the “Our London Family” memorial at Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.
“Now every time I see the mural — before it was just a cool art piece that she made that we could talk about — now it's in memory of her,” he said.
The boy also recalled his trips to the masjid, where he sees people who knew his father, and how they ask him how he is doing instead of before when they would ask how his father was doing. Now when he goes to visit his aunts and uncles, his mom and dad can't be reminisce about their old time as kids.
“Then when I have kids, they're not going to have grandparents because of this offense,” he said.
He and Yumnah also had plans that when she got her driver’s licence she’d drive him around, but at a cost of $0.25 per trip.
“Now I'll never be able to see that," he said.
The boy also told the court the serious injuries he suffered as a result of the attack, including a broken leg and fractured collarbone that required surgery; injuries that now require physiotherapy.
“Because of the offense, later on I will have to get the metal plate in my leg removed which will be painful and I will have to learn how to walk again,” he said. “Because of the offense I now have to go to therapy.”
In conclusion, he said, “One message I have to all the young kids that think about how your mom makes you do your homework instead of playing video games. Before, well to be honest even now, as much as I would have loved to play video games or watch Marvel all day instead of doing my homework that my parents told me to do, I realize now that they are only telling me this stuff to help you. However, once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared about you. And also, you may think that your siblings are really annoying, and to be honest I thought the same about Yumnah, but when they leave you would love to fight with them one last time.
This was my victim impact statement.”
FAMILY AND FRIENDS TAKE THE STAND
Three brave teenage girls took the stand, all best friends of Yumnah.
One girl drove past the crime scene and saw first responders working on a victim. She said she thought it couldn't be her friend because Yumnah, who was an international baccalaureate program, had replied to a text message an hour previously.
Another one of the girls said she apologized to Yumnah before the funeral and said, "I'm sorry the world wasn't kind. The world failed her."
"I never thought walking past a pickup truck would cause so much unease," said Omar Ahmed, son of Madiha Salman's first cousin, who reflected in his statement. "How could a 15-year-old have scared him [Veltman] so much, that the only way out was to strike the family with his pickup truck?"
DAY TWO OF THE SENTENCING HEARING
Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks spoke to the media outside the London courthouse Friday morning and said with more than 33 victim impact statements still needing to be read, he doesn't think they'll get through them all on Friday.
According to CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske, who is in court, Veltman is dressed in black and is spending his time staring straight ahead or at the ceiling.
The court has agreed to take a lunch break no later than 1 p.m. to accommodate a special prayer service for the Afzaal family and friends in the court.
On every court occasion throughout the trial and sentencing in Windsor and London, a special room has been made available for prayers.
WHAT ELSE IS EXPECTED DURING SENTENCING?
Veltman was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.
A total of 68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.
On Jan. 23, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.
On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.
His lawyers told CTV News London Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.
It’s up to the judge whether she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.
A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Each of the convictions – four first-degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.
According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.
Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.
— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske and The Canadian Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down while on family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state
New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.
'Once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared': Lone survivor's victim impact statement read during Veltman sentencing
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continued Friday with impact statements being read, including from the lone survivor of the attack, an 11-year-old boy.
In third batch of Epstein documents, a call from Harvey Weinstein, more famous men and disquieting details
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
DEVELOPING Heavy fighting continues as UN official says Gaza has become 'uninhabitable'
At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into Rafah, one of the areas where Israel has told people to seek refuge. But Israeli forces continue to strike all parts of the besieged territory.
Kitchener
-
OPP provide new details on tip, investigation that led to arrests in Lucas Shortreed’s death
Ontario Provincial Police are releasing more details about the tip that led to arrests for the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
Shots fired into Cambridge home
Police have released photos of a suspect’s car after gunshots were fired into a Cambridge home on Friday morning.
-
School employee charged with sexual assault involving child
A part-time employee at a Guelph elementary school is facing sexual assault charges involving a child.
Windsor
-
Man beaten with golf club while sleeping, 2 suspects charged: Windsor police
A man is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was beaten by two suspects with a golf club while he slept on Thursday.
-
OPP charge Windsor, Ont. man in 3 break and enter, shoplifting incidents
A Windsor man is facing multiple charges following three separate break and enter and shoplifting incidents, two of which targeted the same Lakeshore business.
-
WPS looking for three robbery suspects
According to police, the people seen in the video are wanted in connection to a robbery in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
'This isn't over,' Ont. woman convicted of first-degree murder, arson sentenced
A woman convicted of first-degree murder and arson after a house went up in flames four years ago, claiming the life of a 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison.
-
Barrie police investigate after pedestrian is fatally struck by vehicle
Police in Barrie are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died.
-
Officer injured in collision on Highway 12 in Orillia
The OPP is investigating a collision involving a police cruiser that sent one officer to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
First Nations couple unhappy with treatment at Sudbury store, calling it a human rights violation
An Indigenous family from Whitefish River First Nation say their rights were violated during a recent shopping trip to Sudbury.
-
Montreal-area woman speaks out about domestic violence after brutal attack
Days after surviving a brutal assault, Laury Choinière is speaking out about domestic violence to help women in similar situations.
-
Security cam footage helps northern Ont. police arrest porch pirate
In Cochrane, Ont., this week, footage from a security cam led to the arrest of a suspected porch pirate.
Ottawa
-
Advocates anticipating an increase demand on shelters this winter
The city of Ottawa is bracing for more demand on shelters as the colder months set in. Shelters across the city are already at, or over, capacity, but the pressure is expected to increase this winter.
-
Alta Vista residents voice speeding concerns after pedestrian killed
Residents in Alta Vista are raising concerns about a dangerous stretch of road after an elderly pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the area on Tuesday.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants made the top 100 list for healthy bites in 2024
Two Ottawa restaurants have made it to Canada’s 100 healthiest restaurants in 2024, according to a new report by OpenTable.
Toronto
-
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
-
Old Navy is closing at these 2 malls in the GTA by the end of the month
Old Navy stores will be putting up their shutters inside two malls across the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month.
-
Man seriously injured in stabbing at College Station
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at College subway station Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman speaks out about domestic violence after brutal attack
Days after surviving a brutal assault, Laury Choinière is speaking out about domestic violence to help women in similar situations.
-
Montreal boy, 15, killed by drug more potent than fentanyl
The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
Atlantic
-
Cold lingers into the weekend; snowy Sunday possible for parts of the Maritimes
A snap of colder January air will linger in the Maritimes into this weekend.
-
New Brunswick judge apologizes for 'miscarriage of justice,' decades of lost freedom
The chief justice of New Brunswick's Court of King's Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder they didn't commit.
-
Pete’s Frootique workers in Halfiax ratify first collective agreement with Sobeys
Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax have ratified their first collective agreement with their parent company, Sobeys, according to a news release from the union.
Winnipeg
-
Icy conditions possible as parts of Manitoba, Winnipeg under freezing drizzle advisory
Parts of southeastern Manitoba, stretching into Ontario, are under a freezing drizzle advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Inside the RCAF mission to rescue 10 people in N.W.T. plane crash
Flying 2,000 feet above the frozen wilderness in the Northwest Territories, flares illuminated the sky as Sgt. Vincent CBenoit stood by the open bay doors of the Hercules aircraft and got ready to jump.
-
'Citizens shouldn't be dying': Criminologist raising concerns about police violence in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg-based criminologist is raising concerns about police violence in the city, saying that the incidents involving police are becoming more violent and preventable.
Calgary
-
Victim in Thursday morning's deadly Brentwood home invasion identified
Calgary police have identified the person killed during Thursday morning's home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis.
-
Calgary mayor, city council criticized for 2.41% raise to start 2024
Calgary’s mayor and city council are getting an automatic 2.41 per cent wage increase this year.
-
Calgary man wanted for sexual assault, stalking, indecent act
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on several charges, including sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
'You want to have hope for them': Edmonton police unit dedicated to helping high-risk offenders
Two officers from the Edmonton Police Service Behavioural Assessment Unit recently spoke to CTV News Edmonton about their work with high-risk offenders.
-
Alberta faces multiple challenges supporting population boom: economist
Alberta's been calling for more people to move to the province, and that's what's been happening in droves this past year.
-
Police searching for inmate who escaped from Stan Daniels Healing Centre
Police are looking for an escaped prisoner after he walked away from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'Random, indiscriminate spree of property destruction': 100 vehicles vandalized in Vancouver in 1 night
At least 100 vehicles along a nearly six-kilometre swath of Vancouver's West Side had their windows smashed in overnight this week, according to Vancouver police.
-
'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
-
Evo expands service area into more of Burnaby, including Metrotown area
There are now more places to access Evo car-share vehicles in Burnaby, including the Willingdon Heights and Metrotown areas.