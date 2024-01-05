'Once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared': Lone survivor's victim impact statement read during Veltman sentencing

The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont., Muslim family, continued Friday with victim impact statements being read, including from the lone survivor of the attack, an 11-year-old boy.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed after being run down by a truck on June 6, 2021, while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.

THE LONE SURVIVOR’S STATEMENT

On Friday, the lone survivor, now 11 years old, delivered a written victim impact statement, which was read in court by a family member, and told the world how the attack changed his life forever.

CTV News London is choosing not to identify the boy.

In his statement, the boy said the event has made him “very sad” as he won’t be able to talk to his family anymore, nor will he be able to make new memories with them.

“I won’t be able to talk to Yumnah anymore, hug Ami, go to prayer with Baba, or make art with Dadi-Jaan,” he said. “I also wouldn’t be able to see Yumnah turn 18. I wouldn’t be able to see Ami and Baba as grandparents.”

He also reflected on how because of the attack, he will never be able to attend functions like weddings with his family, nor he be able to live in the family home he has lived in since he was three and enjoy his family’s “delicious” cooking, such as Yumnah’s pasta, Baba’s butter chicken and Dadi-Jaan’s potato wedges.

The boy also talked about his older sister’s love of art, and how artwork created by Yumnah went on to inspire the “Our London Family” memorial at Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.

“Now every time I see the mural — before it was just a cool art piece that she made that we could talk about — now it's in memory of her,” he said.

The boy also recalled his trips to the masjid, where he sees people who knew his father, and how they ask him how he is doing instead of before when they would ask how his father was doing. Now when he goes to visit his aunts and uncles, his mom and dad can't be reminisce about their old time as kids.

“Then when I have kids, they're not going to have grandparents because of this offense,” he said.

He and Yumnah also had plans that when she got her driver’s licence she’d drive him around, but at a cost of $0.25 per trip.

“Now I'll never be able to see that," he said.

The boy also told the court the serious injuries he suffered as a result of the attack, including a broken leg and fractured collarbone that required surgery; injuries that now require physiotherapy.

“Because of the offense, later on I will have to get the metal plate in my leg removed which will be painful and I will have to learn how to walk again,” he said. “Because of the offense I now have to go to therapy.”

In conclusion, he said, “One message I have to all the young kids that think about how your mom makes you do your homework instead of playing video games. Before, well to be honest even now, as much as I would have loved to play video games or watch Marvel all day instead of doing my homework that my parents told me to do, I realize now that they are only telling me this stuff to help you. However, once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared about you. And also, you may think that your siblings are really annoying, and to be honest I thought the same about Yumnah, but when they leave you would love to fight with them one last time.

This was my victim impact statement.”

FAMILY AND FRIENDS TAKE THE STAND

Three brave teenage girls took the stand, all best friends of Yumnah.

One girl drove past the crime scene and saw first responders working on a victim. She said she thought it couldn't be her friend because Yumnah, who was an international baccalaureate program, had replied to a text message an hour previously.

Another one of the girls said she apologized to Yumnah before the funeral and said, "I'm sorry the world wasn't kind. The world failed her."

"I never thought walking past a pickup truck would cause so much unease," said Omar Ahmed, son of Madiha Salman's first cousin, who reflected in his statement. "How could a 15-year-old have scared him [Veltman] so much, that the only way out was to strike the family with his pickup truck?"

DAY TWO OF THE SENTENCING HEARING

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks spoke to the media outside the London courthouse Friday morning and said with more than 33 victim impact statements still needing to be read, he doesn't think they'll get through them all on Friday.

According to CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske, who is in court, Veltman is dressed in black and is spending his time staring straight ahead or at the ceiling.

The court has agreed to take a lunch break no later than 1 p.m. to accommodate a special prayer service for the Afzaal family and friends in the court.

On every court occasion throughout the trial and sentencing in Windsor and London, a special room has been made available for prayers.

WHAT ELSE IS EXPECTED DURING SENTENCING?

Veltman was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

A total of 68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.

On Jan. 23, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.

On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.

His lawyers told CTV News London Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.

It’s up to the judge whether she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.

A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Each of the convictions – four first-degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.

According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.

Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske and The Canadian Press