"Once people are willing to give up their lives to make change, I think we all need to support that." London rally to support reforms in Iran
Protestors opposing the Iranian government gathered in London’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon, continuing the calls for reform in the Islamic republic.
Organizers of the rally say it's vital to keep the pressure on the government.
About 300 people gathered at the entrance to park, filling the air with chants, including "women, life, freedom" and "down with dictators."
One organizer expected the gathering to be larger and worries there's a narrative being spread that the protests are opposing Islam.
"This has nothing to do with religion. This has nothing to do with what you believe. This has nothing to with if you want to wear a hijab or if you don't want to wear a hijab," says Sara. Like many demonstrators who have family in Iran, she only uses her first name for fear of reprisals. She says the protests are about basic human rights, "This has more to it. This about that of your part of the LGBTQ community, if you're gay, you're lesbian, you're a bisexual. Like, as a woman, your voice won't count."
Protests started in Iran hours after a 22-year-old woman died after being taken into custody by Iran's so-called morality police.
It's been more than a month since Mahsa Amini lost her life and since that time there have been persistent protests, both in Iran and around the world."
"I have experienced everything there and I can very well feel this could happen to me," says Pari. She left Iran when she was 25. She says Amini's death had a profound effect on her bringing back to mind the fear and anxiety she lived with, "The moment you go out of your house anything could happen to you because of the way you are dressed."
Speaking of her feelings when she thinks of Amini’s death she says, "First you are full of sorrow, but then you are full of rage."
Canadian educator Greg Janes has been to the Middle East but never to Iran. He says watching citizens of that country take a stand against oppression is what brought him out to the demonstration at Victoria Park, "It's been going on for a month and people are still going out. Once people are willing to give up their lives to make change, I think we all need to support that."
