Once in a lifetime: What it's like to take flight in a fighter jet

London, Ont. -

It was an opportunity of a lifetime, to take to the skies in a fighter jet with The U.S. Navy Blue Angels. It was thrilling, scary, exciting and one of the craziest experiences of my life.

The US Navy Blue Angels are in London this weekend for the London International Airshow, their only Canadian appearance and I was the fortunate one who got the opportunity to fly in the world famous fighter jet.

The morning started with an hour-long briefing on safety, procedure, and how to handle speeds of just under Mach 1, and how to prepare your body to pull 7.5 Gs. I had already undergone a physical and gotten approval from doctors.

We boarded the plane and took to the skies at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, and travelled west toward Lake Huron. The Super Hornet F/A-18E piloted by Blue Angel #7 Lieutenant Julius Bratton, took me on a flight adventure of a life time.

Julie Atchison receives training for her flight from Jordan Walls, Seven Crew Chief with the Blue Angels, August 25, 2021.

We did rolling maneuvers, loops, flew inverted, blasted through the skies at intensely high speeds, and did pretty much everything you can do in a fighter jet. Our top speed reached over 1000 km/h, and it was unlike anything I have ever experienced.

Despite all preparation, there were brief moments where I struggled to avoid completely blacking out, which is a common reaction to the forces during the flight.

But I also got to experience near-zero gravity feeling of weightlessness -- something that is incomparable to anything else.

I felt a little wobbly after the hour-long flight, almost as if I had been riding a non-stop roller coaster all day. As we landed back in London with a huge finish I felt dazed by the experience, as the enormity of the once in a lifetime flight started to sink in.