On the bright side with Julie Atchison

To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

A St. Thomas police dog handler has written a children's book.

A London police officer has earned recognition for supporting mental health initiatives.

London won big at this week's Canadian live music industry awards.

A local country singer took home a couple of major accolades at this year's Ontario country music awards.

A local veteran has remixed the lyrics to our national anthem -- with the language of our national winter sport.

The London Knights came up just short in their memorial cup pursuit. Despite that, they got a warm welcome from fans.

Special Olympians took over the main streets of Huron County Wednesday.