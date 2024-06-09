LONDON
London

    • On the bright side with Julie Atchison

    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    A St. Thomas police dog handler has written a children's book.

    A London police officer has earned recognition for supporting mental health initiatives.

    London won big at this week's Canadian live music industry awards.

    A local country singer took home a couple of major accolades at this year's Ontario country music awards.

    A local veteran has remixed the lyrics to our national anthem -- with the language of our national winter sport.

    The London Knights came up just short in their memorial cup pursuit. Despite that, they got a warm welcome from fans.

    Special Olympians took over the main streets of Huron County Wednesday.

