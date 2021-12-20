Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contacts

You may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.

Contact tracing has helped curb the spread of COVID-19, but the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) admits that the Omicron variant has overwhelmed its ability to notify everyone recently put at risk.

“To contact every single contact is going to be strained to the point of not happening,” explains Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers.

Contact tracing investigations by MLHU staff have recently shifted to prioritize high-risk settings like nursing homes.

Anyone else who tests positive is now instructed to forward via email a notification letter signed by Dr. Summers directing them to self isolate until they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Contact tracing performed by MLHU staff shields the identity of the infected person, but the new system asks infected individuals to reveal personal medical information (their COVID-19 diagnosis) by notifying their recent contacts.

“We have to rely on less-than-ideal approaches in order to make sure that we limit transmission in our community. Therefore, we will be asking cases to notify their close contacts to isolate,” Summers told a media briefing on Monday.

Close contacts could be left in the dark if a COVID-positive individual chooses not do to contact trace by choice, or an inability to get a phone number or email address.

With the onus now on people who test positive to make notifications, the number close contacts in London and Middlesex County have been left in the dark.

Other health units in Ontario are experiencing similar difficulty with the volume of contact tracing as case counts soar.

London Health Sciences Centre performs 600 tests each day at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre, however the number of rapid tests being performed privately is unknown.

Summers says the next phase of the pandemic will require people to take on new responsibilities.

“The next phase of this pandemic will require a very different approach than previous stages because of the number of cases,” he said.