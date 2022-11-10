Olympian and Londoner Damian Warner to be honoured with Hometown Stars celebration
Dubbed the “World’s Greatest Athlete,” London, Ont.’s very own gold medal Olympian Damian Warner will be honoured next Monday with a Canada’s Walk of Fame Hometown Stars event at Western University.
According to a press release from Canada’s Walk of Fame, on Nov. 14 and in honour of his induction to Canada’s Walk of Fame last year, Warner will be celebrated at none other than his long-standing training facility at Western University.
The free event will kick off at 11:15 a.m. at Western’s Thompson Arena and will feature Warner as the guest of honour, and will include special guests, a commemorative plaque unveiling, a musical performance and more.
Warner took home the decathlon gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games — marking Canada’s first gold medal in the sporting competition. It also set a record where Warner became the fourth man ever to break the 9,000 point mark.
Throughout his 12-year career, the London athlete has broken the Canadian record five times and won nine national championships.
Warner has also won five World Championship medals and has taken home the gold at Olympic, Commonwealth and Pan-Am Games.
London native Damian Warner Decathlete Champion and Flag-bearer for closing ceremonies at Tokyo Olympic Games (Jordyn Read/CTV London
And if that wasn’t enough celebration for London in one day, a second Hometown Stars event is scheduled for later that evening.
Following the celebration in Warner’s honour, Canada’s Walk of Fame will join London’s Banting House to honour Canada’s Walk of Fame 2021 inductees Fredrick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip as part of World Diabetes Day.
The research conducted by the team of four men led to the discovery of insulin more than 100 years ago, which has since saved 300 million lives.
Also known as the “Birthplace of Insulin,” festivities at Banting House will begin on Monday at 7:00 p.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists
Norwegian police said two people tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an 'unacceptable' message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
Kitchener
-
The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph. The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
-
Waterloo pharmacy offering up alternative during children's pain medication shortage
A Waterloo pharmacist is trying to fill the gap left by the persistent shortage of children’s flu and cold medications. Phil Hudson, who is also the owner of Beechwood Wellness Pharmacy, is mixing up equivalent products as a temporary solution to the problem.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor police have reopened an area around Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle sent the motorcyclist to hospital.
-
Chance of rain or snow in the forecast
Cooler temperatures and periods of rain or snow are on the way for the weekend.
-
'We started dancing around the living room': Windsor woman celebrating $100K lotto win
A woman from Windsor, Ont. is counting her lucky stars after she won a combined $100,000 from two separate Daily Keno 8 picks during a draw last month.
Barrie
-
Snow squalls expected in parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents in the central region of Ontario of potential snow squalls this weekend.
-
Police investigating serious collision in area where 20-30 horses were found on the loose in Newmarket, Ont.
York Regional Police are investigating a serious collision in an area where a large number of horses were found on the loose in Newmarket.
-
Remembrance Day in Ontario: Doug Ford to lead primary ceremony at legislature
Ontario residents will have the opportunity to pay respects to soldiers who fought and died for Canada through Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across the province today.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Ottawa
-
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
Toronto
-
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, showing in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
School board deems dress code a 'liability' after Oakville teacher wears prosthetic breasts
An Ontario school board says it would likely be a 'liability' to impose a dress code after images circulated online of a teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts in a classroom.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
Satellites detect large methane plume over Terrebonne, Que.
A large methane plume has been located over Terrebonne, Que. by GHGSat, a Montreal-based company that uses satellites to detect methane emissions produced on Earth. On Wednesday, a plume with a methane concentration estimated at 1185 kilograms per hour was located over the Complexe Enviro Connexions, in Terrebonne's Lachenaie sector.
Atlantic
-
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
Winnipeg
-
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day is coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
-
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an 'unacceptable' message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Union: Vast majority of our officers won't work for Surrey RCMP
The union representing Surrey Police Service officers says the vast majority of its nearly 300 members won't work for the RCMP, even if the new municipal force is dissolved.
-
Oldest veteran in Canada shares secret to living more than a century
The year Canada's oldest veteran was born, a cup of coffee was 15 cents and two cans of peanut butter cost 35 cents.
-
B.C. man awarded $160K after wrongful termination linked to substance use disorder
A cement plant in Metro Vancouver owes $160,000 to a former employee who was terminated in 2018 after refusing to take a drug test in order to return to work from a medical leave.