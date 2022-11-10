Olympian and Londoner Damian Warner to be honoured with Hometown Stars celebration

Dubbed the “World’s Greatest Athlete,” London, Ont.’s very own gold medal Olympian Damian Warner will be honoured next Monday with a Canada’s Walk of Fame Hometown Stars event at Western University.

According to a press release from Canada’s Walk of Fame, on Nov. 14 and in honour of his induction to Canada’s Walk of Fame last year, Warner will be celebrated at none other than his long-standing training facility at Western University.

The free event will kick off at 11:15 a.m. at Western’s Thompson Arena and will feature Warner as the guest of honour, and will include special guests, a commemorative plaque unveiling, a musical performance and more.

Warner took home the decathlon gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games — marking Canada’s first gold medal in the sporting competition. It also set a record where Warner became the fourth man ever to break the 9,000 point mark.

Throughout his 12-year career, the London athlete has broken the Canadian record five times and won nine national championships.

Warner has also won five World Championship medals and has taken home the gold at Olympic, Commonwealth and Pan-Am Games.

London native Damian Warner Decathlete Champion and Flag-bearer for closing ceremonies at Tokyo Olympic Games (Jordyn Read/CTV London

And if that wasn’t enough celebration for London in one day, a second Hometown Stars event is scheduled for later that evening.

Following the celebration in Warner’s honour, Canada’s Walk of Fame will join London’s Banting House to honour Canada’s Walk of Fame 2021 inductees Fredrick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip as part of World Diabetes Day.

The research conducted by the team of four men led to the discovery of insulin more than 100 years ago, which has since saved 300 million lives.

Also known as the “Birthplace of Insulin,” festivities at Banting House will begin on Monday at 7:00 p.m.