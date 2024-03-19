Old grocery store becoming South Bruce Peninsula headquarters
A former grocery store in Wiarton will soon be the new headquarters for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
South Bruce Peninsula said the former Wiarton Foodland will become the municipality’s new town hall. They purchased the former grocery store late last year for $1.25 million.
Council said they intend to incorporate the grocery store’s “steel frame” into the new town hall, saving approximately 25 per cent in construction costs, they estimate.
“I'm thrilled that this council has finally been able to find a viable site for a new town hall. The decision to purchase property and proceed with the new town hall at 370 William St. demonstrates council's commitment toward fiscal responsibility and sustainable infrastructure,” said South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland.
Council said they’re getting staff to see if other government services, like a library, can be included inside the new town hall building.
No timeline has been given for when construction will begin.
