OHL updated expected in 'very near future'

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Board of Governors says it conducted a meeting to address next steps in light of the recent order issued by the provincial government.

The league says it is committed to continue the 2021-22 OHL season and is currently in conversation with government and public health officials and will have further updates in the “very near future.”

The London Knights were scheduled to play Erie on Jan. 1 but that game was postponed.

A home and home series is also scheduled with Flint on Friday and Saturday with the Knights also scheduled to be in Kitchener on Sunday.