OHL to lift Knights defenceman Logan Mailloux's suspension Jan. 1

The Ontario Hockey League is lifting the indefinite suspension of London Knights defenceman Logan Mailloux.

The league said in a statement Wednesday that he will be reinstated effective Jan. 1, 2022.

While on loan to a hockey team in Sweden, Mailloux was involved in an 'incident' which was in violation of the league's expectation of appropriate player conduct.

Mailloux admitted to sending explicit pictures of a sexual act to members of his hockey team without the consent of his partner.

He was charged with defamation and criminal photography and ordered to pay a fine.

"I know I caused a lot of harm to this person and her family," Mailloux said during a virtual press conference on July 24. "I regret doing this stupid and egotistical act. What I did now is unfortunately part of her life and mine."

Since the time of his suspension, the league says Mailloux has participated in therapy and counselling with Dr. Lindsey Forbes and personal development planning under the leadership of Wendy Glover.

Glover is a London, Ont.-based holistic athlete development practitioner, academic and personal development advisor, teacher and member of the Ontario School Counsellors Association.

The league says that plan included programs such as Respect in Sport, Mental Health in Sport, Sport Media, Ethics in Sport, Diversity and Inclusion, Sport Psychology and Cultural Awareness.

The league states that after reviewing the program with Glover and receiving a commitment from Mailloux to continue development, he will be eligible to return Saturday when the Knights are scheduled to play in Erie, PA.