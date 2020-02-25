WINGHAM, ONT. -- Mark Woolley hits hard, but is a softie at heart.

The Owen Sound Attack defenceman was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 12. He worried it might put his hopes of playing in the NHL on hold.

But it hasn’t, and now the 18-year-old is giving back.

Exceeding his modest goal of $6,000, Woolley has raised over $35,000 in six months to send kids with diabetes to summer camp.

The Woolley’s Warriors initiative started in November, with a goal of raising money and awareness of the diabetes.

Woolley would meet kids with diabetes, before and after games, to show his support.

Fundraising picked up in the new year, and over $35,000 was raised.

“I am looking forward to the future, and can’t wait to do as much as I can to connect those living with Type 1 diabetes,” says Woolley.