OHL announces updated schedule amid new COVID restrictions
(Source: OHL / Twitter)
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced several changes to the 2021-22 regular season schedule.
A total of seven upcoming games have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocol, and an additional 21 previously postponed games have been rescheduled.
In a statement released Wednesday, the Board of Governors says it conducted a meeting to address next steps in light of the recent order issued by the provincial government.
The league says it is committed to continue the 2021-22 OHL season and is currently in conversation with government and public health officials and will have further updates in the “very near future.”
Due to Covid-19 protocol, the following games have been postponed:
- Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm
- Thursday, Jan. 6 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Peterborough Petes
- Friday, Jan. 7 – Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs
- Friday, Jan. 7 – Ottawa 67’s at Oshawa Generals
- Friday, Jan. 7 – Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm
- Saturday, Jan. 8 – Guelph Storm at Owen Sound Attack
- Saturday, Jan. 8 – Ottawa 67’s at Hamilton Bulldogs
The following games have been rescheduled:
- Saturday, Jan. 8 – North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm
- Sunday, Jan. 9 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack, 2:00pm (from Dec. 28)
- Sunday, Jan. 9 – Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads, 2:00pm (from Jan. 2)
- Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Kingston Frontenacs at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 19)
- Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs, 7:00pm (from Jan. 2)
- Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Peterborough Petes at Niagara IceDogs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)
- Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Flint Firebirds at Sarnia Sting, 7:05pm (from Dec. 17)
- Tuesday, Jan. 25 – North Bay Battalion at Niagara IceDogs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 18)
- Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Mississauga Steelheads at Peterborough Petes, 7:05pm (from Dec. 4)
- Monday, Feb. 14 – Barrie Colts at Kingston Frontenacs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 17)
- Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Dec. 15)
- Sunday, Feb. 20 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack, 2:00pm (from Jan. 1)
- Tuesday, March 1 – Ottawa 67’s at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 28)
- Tuesday, March 8 – Oshawa Generals at North Bay Battalion, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)
- Sunday, March 13 – Erie Otters at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm (from Dec. 17)
- Tuesday, March 15 – North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Jan. 1)
- Tuesday, March 22 – Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm (from Dec. 16)
- Tuesday, March 22 – Sarnia Sting at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Dec. 18)
- Wednesday, March 30 – Niagara IceDogs at Sudbury Wolves, 7:05pm (from Dec. 17)
- Wednesday, March 30 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Jan. 5)
- Sunday, April 3 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters, 2:00pm (from Dec. 18)