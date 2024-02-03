LONDON
London

    • Oh, what a knight: London defeat Erie Otters 5-3 in Friday night game

    Share

    Denver Barkey fired the game winning goal Friday night as the London Knights beat the Erie Otters 5-3 at Budweiser Gardens.

    The winning goal came in at seven-and-a-half minutes into the second period, while Ruslan Gazizov put two goals on the board to earn the first star of the game.

    London fired a total of 29 shots on goal, compared to Erie’s 22 shots on goal.

    The game closed out for a London Knights victory of 5-3.

    The Knights will be on the road this weekend, playing in Owen Sound on Saturday night and then heading off to Guelph on Sunday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News