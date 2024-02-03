Oh, what a knight: London defeat Erie Otters 5-3 in Friday night game

Denver Barkey fired the game winning goal Friday night as the London Knights beat the Erie Otters 5-3 at Budweiser Gardens.

The winning goal came in at seven-and-a-half minutes into the second period, while Ruslan Gazizov put two goals on the board to earn the first star of the game.

London fired a total of 29 shots on goal, compared to Erie’s 22 shots on goal.

The game closed out for a London Knights victory of 5-3.

The Knights will be on the road this weekend, playing in Owen Sound on Saturday night and then heading off to Guelph on Sunday.