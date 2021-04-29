LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified after a basement fire left significant damage to a home in the University Heights neighbourhood overnight.

The fire at 260 Trott Dr. was first reported by the London Fire Deparment (LFD) on twitter sometime before 3 a.m.

A picture from the scene released by the LFD shows heavy smoke coming from the home.

No injuries were reported but damage is said to be extensive inside the home.

An initial damage estimate has been set at $450,000.

The fire was brought under control and an investigation has been launched into the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Police remain on scene and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been requested.

The investigation is expected to take place throughout the day Thursday.