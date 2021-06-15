LONDON, ONT. -- Citing planning and safety issues, officials announced Tuesday that the Western Fair will be cancelled for a second straight year.

The 146th edition was to take place Sept. 10-19, 2021. It was also cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It was a tremendously difficult decision to cancel our signature event for a second consecutive year,” said CEO Reg Ash in a news release. “But, given the current timelines, we felt this was the right decision in consideration of the health and safety of our staff and community as well as the uncertainty that exists around when, and to what extent, mass gatherings will be permitted at that time.”

Although organizers are planning some in-person and virtual events to mark the fair.

This includes a creative arts competition, the annual Rise 2 Fame youth talent showcase, virtual school tours, summer night markets and fair food boxes. More information on these events can be found here.

Those who bought advanced tickets to the fair will be given refunds.

Plans are already underway for the 2022 version of the Western Fair.