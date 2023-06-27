Officer won't be charged after London crash
A London police officer will not face charges after the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate a crash in February.
According to the report, there were "No reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injuries suffered by three individuals during a police pursuit."
On February 26, 2023, the SIU said an officer spotted a Jeep believed to be connected in an act of violence involving the discharge of a firearm.
The driver of the Jeep fled and drove through a red light at Kipps Lane, striking a Honda HR-V. All three occupants of the Jeep were seriously injured as well as a passenger in the Honda.
The Special Investigations Unit is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving an official where there has been death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A Canadian energy company was hacked, Putin called organizers of a weekend revolt 'traitors' and David Johnston is officially no longer special rapporteur.
Competition Bureau to release study on grocery sector concentration and food costs
Canada's competition watchdog is expected to release a study today examining whether consolidation in the grocery sector is contributing to rising food costs. The Competition Bureau announced the study last fall as grocery prices rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.
Kitchener
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
-
Three people arrested in armed pharmacy robbery: WRPS
Three people are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Windsor
-
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm
A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks
Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver charged with endangering children in Innisfil
Police in Innisfil say a driver found to be intoxicated by over three times the legal alcohol limit is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after finding two children in the vehicle.
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale
Environment Canada has issued special weather statement for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale
-
Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
RECAP: Updates from the 2023 Toronto mayoral election
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Carp, Ontario Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police resources 'stretched' with Canada Day at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says extra police officers from across Ontario will be coming to Ottawa to assist in Canada Day because of the larger footprint for celebrations.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Community services committee to discuss new transitional housing strategy
The city of Ottawa's community services committee meets today to discuss the current housing and homelessness crisis.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
Atlantic
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, according to a municipal councillor.
-
New Brunswick premier to announce cabinet shuffle after two ministers quit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Winnipeg
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health region
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Calgary restaurants and bars welcome summer patio, festival season boost
As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.
-
3-vehicle collision on McKnight in northeast Calgary sends four people to hospital
Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid wins 3rd Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
This is how much the City of Surrey paid the law firm that defended Doug McCallum at his public mischief trial
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.