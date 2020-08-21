LONDON, ONT -- Lambton OPP say they rescued a dog from a hot vehicle in Grand Bend.

Officers were alerted about a dog yelping inside a vehicle last Thursday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was parked on Government Road in full sunlight and all the doors and windows were closed. The sunroof was opened approximately two inches.

The dog was inside a nylon pet carrier with a wool blanket and was observed to be in distress, they say.

An officer was able to get the vehicle unlocked and rescued the dog.

The owner of the dog attended the Lambton OPP detachment approximately 50 minutes later to retrieve the pet.

A 27-year-old from Etobicoke was charged with cause injury to an animal, fail to provide suitable or adequate food, water, care or shelter.