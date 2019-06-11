

CTV London





A 20-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after police say he nearly struck an officer at a RIDE checkpoint.

Officials say the RIDE program was being conducted on Perth Road 180, north of Dublin, Ont. when the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A driver reportedly entered the RIDE checkpoint and narrowly missed striking an officer.

He was stopped a short distance away and charged with failing to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicle

Drivers are reminded to slow down and be cautious when approaching or passing a stopped emergency vehicle.