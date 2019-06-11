Featured
Officer nearly struck at RIDE check in Perth County
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:07PM EDT
A 20-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after police say he nearly struck an officer at a RIDE checkpoint.
Officials say the RIDE program was being conducted on Perth Road 180, north of Dublin, Ont. when the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A driver reportedly entered the RIDE checkpoint and narrowly missed striking an officer.
He was stopped a short distance away and charged with failing to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicle
Drivers are reminded to slow down and be cautious when approaching or passing a stopped emergency vehicle.