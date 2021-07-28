LONDON, ONT. -- Around 10:30 Tuesday night, police responded to a call about a man with knives in the 300-block of Dufferin Avenue in London, Ont.

Once on scene, the male suspect was located by the officers.

The male allegedly ran directly at the officers with knives in his hands.

As a result, an officer discharged his firearm causing serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now involved in the investigation.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.