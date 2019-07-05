

CTV London





At approximately 9:40 pm on July 3, 2019, a London Police Service officer was injured while arresting a man accused of threatening people with a broken beer bottle.

A citizen contacted 911 stating he had chased a stranger out of his residence on Waterloo Street after a man entered through an unlocked door.

The man left the residence as the citizen followed.

The man proceed to pick a beer bottle, broke it, and swung it at the citizen in a threatening manner.

Officers attended a Waverly Place residence to look for the suspect.

Officers found a man armed with a broken beer bottle.

The man ran when the officers arrived on scene.

During the course of the foot pursuit, an officer received a laceration to his hand.

The suspect was brought under control with the use of a conducted-energy weapon.

The injured officer was treated for his injuries.

A 27 year old London man has been charged with break and enter, assault, mischief, resist arrest, possession of a weapon, and possession of a stolen credit card.