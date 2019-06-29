Featured
Officer dragged by vehicle while attempting to arrest a male suspect
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 3:06PM EDT
On Thursday, June 27 a 53 year old male from London with an outstanding warrant was located by officers in the area of Elias Street and Adelaide Street North.
A brief struggle ensued as the officer who attempted to arrest the suspect, who was still in his vehicle at the time.
The male drove away, dragging the officer a short distance.
The male has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop for police, escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest.
The officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.