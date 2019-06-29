

CTV London





On Thursday, June 27 a 53 year old male from London with an outstanding warrant was located by officers in the area of Elias Street and Adelaide Street North.

A brief struggle ensued as the officer who attempted to arrest the suspect, who was still in his vehicle at the time.

The male drove away, dragging the officer a short distance.

The male has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop for police, escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest.

The officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.