Officer didn’t commit criminal offence in police-involved shooting in Seaforth: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into a shooting in Seaforth that involved a police officer.

On Oct. 18, 2023, a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot by an officer outside of a Seaforth residence.

The SIU was notified of the incident and initiated an investigation.

According to a release from the SIU, police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 18. Officers in an unmarked police vehicle located the stolen vehicle and proceeded to follow it until it pulled into the driveway of a residence in Seaforth.

The SIU said at this time, officers approached the vehicle and an “interaction ensued.”

At some point during the interaction, an officer discharged their weapon into the stolen vehicle, and then the vehicle fled the scene.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined, “there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer who fired his weapon committed a criminal offence in connection with the injuries to both individuals.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.