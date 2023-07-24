Officer assaulted, property damaged, and a London, Ont. man arrested
A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after a break and enter in the west end of the city Sunday morning.
Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., police said a man entered a resident on Ed Ervasti Lane while the occupants were sleeping and took several items before fleeing on foot.
Shortly after, around 9 a.m., the suspect allegedly drove a vehicle onto a property on Little Grey Street. The occupant of the home approached the suspect who then fled by driving across the yard and through the back fence, causing extensive damage.
At about 10 a.m., citizens said they saw the suspect male drive the vehicle through a four-way stop at the intersection of Kain’s and Shore roads without stopping. A shot time later, a citizen was in a stopped vehicle behind the suspect at a gated community in River Bend. The suspect allegedly reversed his vehicle into the citizen’s car and through the closed gate, causing damage.
Police were contacted about these incidents and began an investigation.
A London police officer saw the suspect driving on Little Grey Street around 10:40 a.m., pulled him over, and arrested him. The stolen property from the early morning break and enter was retrieved.
A total of approximately $4,500 in damages was sustained.
At about 5 p.m., the suspect became uncooperative with police and allegedly began to physically fight an officer, who sustained minor injuries. Other officers were sent to assist.
As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old London man has been charged with:
- Assault a peace officer;
- Two (2) counts of mischief under $5000;
- Two (2) counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance;
- Two (2) counts of fail to stop at scene of accident;
- Break enter & theft;
- Driving while under suspension; and
- No insurance.
The accused had a court appearance scheduled for Monday.
