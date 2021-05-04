LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after an alleged incident where a police officer was assaulted.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were notified about a man trespassing through some backyards in the 800-block of Van Street and damage was done at multiple locations. Damage is estimated at $1,300.

Police found the suspect near Hamilton Road and Rectory Street and during the arrest, one of the officers was assaulted. The officer received minor injuries.

A 31-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5000 and assault a peace officer.

He will appear in court on July 21, 2021.