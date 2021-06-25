MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a man has been charged after an officer was assaulted at the scene of a fire on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were working at the scene of a residential fire in the 200 block of Wharncliffe Road South when the incident occurred.

The area was blocked to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Police say a man attempted to enter the area and was asked to walk around the vehicles.

The man reportedly yelled at the officer and walked past police, jostling one of the officers as he passed.

When the man was again asked to go around the scene, police say the man pushed an officer and punched him in the face.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

A 39-year-old London man has been charged with one count of assault a peace officer in the case.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court in September.