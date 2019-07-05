

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- An off-duty member of the police force in Sudbury, Ont., has died after a two-vehicle collision on a local highway, the force said Friday.

Insp. John Valtonen of the Greater Sudbury Police Service said he could not immediately confirm many details about the employee, such as name or rank, citing a request for privacy from the grieving family.

"We're trying to respect their wishes," he said. "That's why we're just waiting until we get the approval from them to be able to say anything, like we do in every case."

Valtonen said the force was also unable to discuss the investigation into the crash because the probe is being led by the West Perry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP did not immediately respond to request for comment, but issued a statement indicating the collision took place on Highway 69 shortly before 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a commercial fuel tanker, but said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

They described the person killed at the scene as the 37-year-old driver of the pickup, but offered no other details.

The 59-year-old behind the wheel of the fuel tanker was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

They said an autopsy will likely be performed on the crash victim's body on Friday, noting the investigation remains active.

Police said the collision shut down Highway 69 in both directions for roughly 10 hours while officers scoured the scene.

Both Valtonen and the OPP said more information would be released in the coming days.