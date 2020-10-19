LONDON, ONT -- London police say they have investigated 13 separate break-ins at off campus student residences in the north end of the city since the start of semester.

Police say the string of break-ins began in September.

In most cases thieves were able to get into the homes through unlocked or unsecured windows.

Police believe those responsible will watch the residences until people leave and then break in.

Residents are reminded to keep doors and windows locked at all times even when home.

Police suggest installing sticks in the window tracks, contact alarms, good exterior lighting and functional security cameras at your home.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police.