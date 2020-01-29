LONDON, ONT -- A Kitchener woman charged in connection to the OEV explosion has had her case put over until February following a brief court date in London.

Daniella Leis, 23, who lives in Kitchener, was not at court Wednesday, her lawyer Richard Braiden appeared on her behalf.

Leis is facing a total 12 charges in connection to the Woodman Avenue explosion.

It was around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14, that a car smashed into 450 Woodman Avenue causing a gas line to rupture.

Emergency crews worked to evacuate the surrounding homes, but minutes later the home exploded.

Seven people were injured including a firefighter who suffered severe injuries.

The force of the blast left the home leveled and several others destroyed.

Leis’ next court date is Feb. 19, in London, Ont.