LONDON, ONT -- The case against a Kitchener woman charged in connection to the Woodman Avenue explosion returns to court Wednesday.

Daniella Leis, 23, is facing a total 12 charged in connection to the Woodman Avenue explosion.

Among the charges are:

  • Four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm
  • Four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm
  • Four counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm

While no one lost their lives in the August 14th explosion, seven people were injured including a firefighter who suffered severe injuries.

In addition to the injuries three homes were destroyed, several others were damaged or deemed unsafe for a time.

OEV explosion

At the time of the explosion around 100 homes in the area were evacuated.

Damage was estimated to be upwards of $15-million.

Leis’ last court date was Jan. 29 however she was not on hand as her lawyer instead appeared on her behalf.