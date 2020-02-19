OEV explosion case back in court Wednesday
LONDON, ONT -- The case against a Kitchener woman charged in connection to the Woodman Avenue explosion returns to court Wednesday.
Daniella Leis, 23, is facing a total 12 charged in connection to the Woodman Avenue explosion.
Among the charges are:
- Four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm
- Four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm
- Four counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm
While no one lost their lives in the August 14th explosion, seven people were injured including a firefighter who suffered severe injuries.
In addition to the injuries three homes were destroyed, several others were damaged or deemed unsafe for a time.
At the time of the explosion around 100 homes in the area were evacuated.
Damage was estimated to be upwards of $15-million.
Leis’ last court date was Jan. 29 however she was not on hand as her lawyer instead appeared on her behalf.