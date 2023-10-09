Occupants escape Wingham house fire

Fire crews from Wingham and Blyth called to a home on Scott Street around 11:30 a.m. for smoke coming from the rear of a home.

Occupants of home escaped safely. Fire crews from Wingham and Blyth called to a home on Scott Street in Wingham, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Fire crews say damage is contained to a single room, in the rear of home. Damage is considered minor. Crews will remain on scene for morning to ensure fire or smoke didn’t make it any further into walls or structure.