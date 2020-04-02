LONDON, ONT. -- London's west-end COVID-19 assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will no longer be in operation on weekends.

Although, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says it will continue its normal hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The assessment centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre at 656 Elizabeth St. will remain open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The decision to go with Monday to Friday service at the Oakridge Assessment Centre is to align with the change we’ve seen in both the volume and timing of visits to the centre,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health in a news release.

Tests for the virus will not be performed at either location, instead the centres are used to assess possible symptoms and keep people out of emergency rooms and doctor's offices.

The health unit recommends anyone concerned first consider a self-assessment, under guidelines provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

People can also contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.