LONDON, ONT. -- Local unionized registered nurses employed by Chartwell London Long Term Care Residence have ratified a new two-year contract.

The employees are members of Southwestern Ontario Health Care and Service Workers Union, CLAC Local 303.

The two-year agreement includes wage increases, shift premium increases and additional paid bereavement time.

“We are happy with the increases that we were able to get for our members in this round of bargaining,” says Mary Ellen Alward, CLAC representative.

“Nursing in long-term care is a demanding job, both physically and mentally. Wage increases and other improvements are just one way to show these nurses that we value the work that they do.”

Chartwell has 95 beds and operated in north London.