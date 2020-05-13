LONDON, ONT -- The Ontario Nurses Association says a registered nurse who worked at a long-term care home in London, Ont. has died of COVID-19.

Brian Beattie passed away after contracting the virus. He is the first nurse in Ontario to die of the virus.

"I am devastated at the loss of Brian, who was a dedicated RN," says ONA President Vicki McKenna in a statement sent to media. "ONA sends our deepest condolences to Brian's family, friends and his colleagues."

Beattie worked at Kensington Village, a long-term care home in London that has had an outbreak of the virus like so many others across the province and country.

Beattie contracted the virus and was off work and seeking treatment.

In a statement, Kensington Village said that residents and staff are in mourning.

“This death is felt deeply by our residents and our care team, and we mourn together as a community,” the statement read.

The home began dealing with an outbreak on April 3 when eight staff members tested positive.

There have been five deaths of residents, and three active cases remain.

The ONA says they are providing support to Beattie’s colleagues and that the Ministry of Labour has been contacted to investigate the circumstances of his death.

"While there will be much discussion about Ontario's pandemic preparedness and protection of nurses and health-care workers, this is not the time for speculation," said McKenna.