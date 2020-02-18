LONDON, ONT -- Thousands are waking up to no power in the southwest corner of the city Tuesday morning.

The neighbourhood of Lambeth is hardest hit after it went dark just after 5:30 a.m. with more than 1700 customers affected.

Another 524 customers are without power in the Longwoods area, 223 in the Tempo area, and 173 in the Bostwick area.

London Hydro’s outage map also shows small outages scattered throughout the southwest corner of the City.

A cause for the outages has not been provided.

At this time London Hydro says power should return by the noon hour.