London

    • Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.

    The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed 53,000 child care spaces by 2026.

    However, for the first time, Minister Stephen Lecce did confirm the number of specific childcare spaces coming to London.

    Through federal and provincal funding he confirmed 2,889 licensed child care spaces. That represents a 28 per cent increase of new spaces for children aged zero to five in the community

    Speaking at La ribambelle, a daycare inside a french language South London, Lecce said, “We are delivering savings directly to families while increasing access to child care spaces for families across London... Our government believes that child care should not be the cost of a mortgage payment, which is why we have already reduced child care fees by 50 per cent on average and continue to deliver on our commitment to build new child care spaces in areas that need them most."

    The announcement is part of a $13.2 billion dollar federal/ontario commitment to lower daycare fees for families to $10 a day by September of 2026.

    — With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First two Canadian military evacuation flights airlift 281 out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News