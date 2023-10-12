Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.

The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed 53,000 child care spaces by 2026.

However, for the first time, Minister Stephen Lecce did confirm the number of specific childcare spaces coming to London.

Through federal and provincal funding he confirmed 2,889 licensed child care spaces. That represents a 28 per cent increase of new spaces for children aged zero to five in the community

Speaking at La ribambelle, a daycare inside a french language South London, Lecce said, “We are delivering savings directly to families while increasing access to child care spaces for families across London... Our government believes that child care should not be the cost of a mortgage payment, which is why we have already reduced child care fees by 50 per cent on average and continue to deliver on our commitment to build new child care spaces in areas that need them most."

The announcement is part of a $13.2 billion dollar federal/ontario commitment to lower daycare fees for families to $10 a day by September of 2026.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine