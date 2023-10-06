London

    • Number of Londoners looking for work increases

    London's unemployment rate crept up in September.

    It moved to six per cent last month from 5.6 per cent in August.

    Our region added roughly 3,000 new jobs, but more people were looking for work.

    Canada's economy added 64,000 jobs with the rate holding steady at 5.5 per cent for the third month in a row. 

