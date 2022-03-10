Number of LHSC COVID-19 inpatients down slightly

According to the latest numbers from the hospital, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is currently caring for 38 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 41 on Wednesday.

Five or fewer of those are in adult critical care.

There are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital and none in the paediatric critical care.

The hospital says 25 patients are being treated with COVID-19 and 13 are being treated for the virus Thursday.

There are also 154 LHSC staff members who have reported testing positive for the virus, up from 140 Wednesday. St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 61 workers who have tested positive, up from 54 yesterday.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 85 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths, with a total of 353. There are a total of 32,418 cases across the region and 31,450 of those are resolved.

There are also six institutional outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across Middlesex-London.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 61 new, 213 active, 11,417 total, 11,055 resolved, 149 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 15 new cases, five confirmed cases in hospital, 52 deaths

Huron-Perth – 27 new, 5,773 total, 94 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 9,957 total, 128 deaths