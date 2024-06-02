Nuclear plant doubling production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes
Bruce Power is doubling its capacity to produce medical isotopes that fight cancer.
The Bruce County-based nuclear plant introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
Through a partnership with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, these isotopes have been marketed to doctors and researchers around the world.
“Bruce Power and Saugeen Ojibway Nation have been committed to setting ourselves down a path together, working in collaboration and uniting on a project to help fight cancer globally through the production of short-lived medical isotopes,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s chief development officer and executive vice president.
The new production line is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
According to Chief Conrad Ritchie, of the Chippewas of the Saugeen First Nation, the expansion of the "Gamzook’aamin aakoziwin partnership" is a result of the increasing demand for cancer-fighting lutetium-177.
"The increased production will ensure our partnership will continue to provide a reliable source of these isotopes for patients around the world,” added Ritchie.
