Norwich councillor resigns in protest over flag bylaw

A councillor has resigned in protest after Norwich Township passed a bylaw restricting flags and banners flown on municipal property.

“Use your power in these positions to instill change. Be courageous to challenge the status quo. Kindness and compassion and knowledge save lives. Read more, learn more and then do better. Please accept this as my resignation effective immediately,” said Ward 2 Councillor Alisha Stubbs.

Stubbs voted against the motion, condemning her fellow councillors and the mayor for voting in favour.

Stubbs argued the bylaw unfairly targets pride flags and symbols.

Other councillors claimed the bylaw should be accepted on the bases of political neutrality.

The motion passed by a vote of 3-2.

