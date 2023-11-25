Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand

Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.

“All the food that's being collected is actually supporting the London Food Bank,” says Amani Radhaa, associate director of the Northwest London Resource Centre (NLRC).

“It in turn supports that Northwest London Food Bank (NLFB). We just opened up (the NLFB) as of Nov. 20.”

Seeing a rising need, the new food bank beside Sherwood Forest Mall is open six days a week.

“We're doing a hot meal for families who are in need, because we know some families might be needing some support,” adds Radhaa.

Every Saturday, that hot meal is being prepared by high school students, as part of the Norwest Eats program.

Youth Volunteers prepare hot meals every Saturday for the Northwest London Resource Centre and Northwest London Food Bank in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“We cook from 9 a.m. to noon with a group of volunteers,” says Annie Gasca, youth services supervisor at NLRC.

“There are vegetarian options and we cook around 30 to 50 meals, and then we just have it here for the people who access the food bank. They can grab their hot meal on Saturdays and we give some to the Library, so people coming if they're hungry and they want something to eat they can also get one for free.”

London Mayor Josh Morgan says people all over the city are in need, and encourages anyone who can help to do so.

“The Northwest London Resource Centre does phenomenal work in the community,” says Morgan.

“They are helping tons of people from the wider community, but specifically also people from the Limberlost community who could always use a hand up.”

Radhaa says the NLFB is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Annie Gasca sorts through food at the Northwest London Food Bank which has now opened six days a week to meet demand in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)