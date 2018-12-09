

CTV London





London police aren't releasing many details regarding an investigation in the north end of the city.

Police were called to Masonville Manor near Richmond and Fanshawe Park Road around noon Saturday.

Officers tell CTV News that a cab driver was assaulted by a unknown person.

The suspect then fled the area in a stolen rental vehicle.

The London police forensic team was called in to examine the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages and more information will be released at a later time.