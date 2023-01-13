North Huron recreation users push back against proposed budget cuts

Residents enjoying the indoor pool at North Huron Wescast Community Complex in Wingham, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Residents enjoying the indoor pool at North Huron Wescast Community Complex in Wingham, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a keynote address on the Canada-Mexico relationship and North American competitiveness at the Centro University in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday Jan.11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver