Firefighters and North Huron council met Monday night and came to an agreement that brought firefighters back in the fold.

Concerns over the hiring of an interim chief last week were addressed as council moved the interim chief into head of the Blyth Fire Training Centre.

Two deputy chiefs that resigned will now share the fire chief role.

Firefighters will also get input into the hiring of the next North Huron ire chief.

Forty-one firefighters quit last Thursday, upset over the naming of an interim chief they didn't feel comfortable working under. All 41 volunteer firefighters are now back on the job.