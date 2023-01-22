Norfolk OPP to host free fight fraud seminar

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Phishing scams that infect a computer and potentially allow hackers to invade bank and other accounts are highly preventable, but it takes eternal vigilance on the part of computer users. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Phishing scams that infect a computer and potentially allow hackers to invade bank and other accounts are highly preventable, but it takes eternal vigilance on the part of computer users. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver