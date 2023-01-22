Norfolk OPP to host free fight fraud seminar

With a recent increase in reported frauds and hundreds of thousands of dollars lost to scams, police are helping residents fight back.

The Norfolk County OPP detachment is hosting a free fight fraud seminar for members of the community to help themselves and their loved ones from becoming victims of scammers.

“Safeguarding yourself and your loved ones is key to combatting this rising trend which often targets the vulnerable and trusting members of our communities,” police said in a news release.

Police are hosting the seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds located at 172 South Drive in Simcoe, Ontario at the Junior Farmers Building.

"If we can eliminate the economic incentives for scammers, we can eliminate their behaviour completely,” said inspector Jodi Kays. “All residents in Norfolk County are being encouraged to continually stay educated on the various scams that are occurring in our community. Stay up to date with the various scams by visiting http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.”

Spots will be limited and are expected to fill up fast. OPP is asking those interested to call the detachment at 519-426-3434 between Monday to Friday from 9 a.m., to 3 p.m., to secure a spot. Do not leave a message on the detachment answering machine.