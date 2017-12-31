

A gold and porcelain statue worth $30,000 was taken in a break-in at a home in Courtland.

Norfolk OPP say sometime between 2 and 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday someone gained entry to the residence.

They encountered a dog, which was then locked in a spare room.

Along with the gold and porcelain statue, an iPad and jewelry box that contained two gold rings and three gold necklaces were stolen.

OPP say the statue is of a young girl and a cow. It was inside a box in a closet.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has any information or knows of someone who may have recently acquired the statue, they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.